Personal Finance 101: Top Tips That You Don't Wish To Miss

Getting your personal finances under control is key to long term success. This involves incorporating effective budgeting strategies into your lifestyle. So, why does living on a budget feel like such a strain on your lifestyle? It does not have to feel this way. Living on a budget, while still living well, is possible. In this article, we will discuss some practical advice.

Getting a college education is one of the best investments you can make. An education will pay for itself and give you lifelong skills you can use to earn a living. Reports show that those with a bachelors degree, earn almost double of those that only have a high school diploma.

Get a high yield savings account. Your rainy day funds or emergency savings should be stored in a savings account with the highest interest rate you can find. Do not use CD's or other term savings which would penalize you for taking your money out early. These accounts need to be liquid in case you need to use them for emergencies.

Trade in your gas guzzler for an economical, high miles per gallon car. If you drive a truck or SUV that gets bad gas mileage, you may be able to cover the monthly payments for a new car with your gas savings. Calculate what you spend on gas now with what you would spend in a car that gets 30mpg or higher. The savings might shock you.

When it comes to filing income taxes, consider itemizing your deductions. To itemize it is more paperwork, upkeep and organization to keep, and fill out the paperwork needed for itemizing. Doing the paperwork needed for itemizing is all worth it if your standard deduction is lower than your itemized deduction.

Keep your credit card receipts and compare them to your credit card bill each month. This allows you to spot any errors or fraudulent purchases before too much time has elapsed. The sooner you deal with problems, the sooner they are corrected and the less likely that they will have a negative impact on your credit score.

If you have your debt spread into many different places, it may be helpful to ask a bank for a consolidation loan which pays off all of your smaller debts and acts as one big loan with one monthly payment. Make sure to do the math and determine whether this really will save you money though, and always shop around.

An income tax refund is not the most efficient way to save. If you get a large refund every year, you should probably lower the amount of withholding and invest the difference where it will earn some interest. If you lack the discipline to save regularly, start an automatic deduction from your paycheck or an automatic transfer to your savings account.

There are many ways that you can find great deals on clothes, to put more money in your pocket and limit overspending. Avoid shopping at the upscale stores in the mall and shop at a clearance store, which carries the same brand named items, at much lower prices to fit your budget.

If one is looking for an easy and profitable way to get some extra money they might want to consider selling bottles of water. Cases of water can be bought at very reasonable prices and one can then sell individual bottles of water for low prices such as a dollar and make a surprising amount if selling in the right locations.

Unless it's an actual emergency, stay away from the ER. Make sure and locate urgent care centers in your area that you can go to for after hours issues. An ER visit co-pay is usually double the cost of going to your doctor or to an urgent care clinic. Avoid the higher cost but in a true emergency head straight to the ER.

If money is tight it might be time to stop driving altogether. The cost of car ownership is extreme. With a car payment, insurance, gas, and maintenance, you can easily spend five hundred a month on your transportation! A perfect alternative to this would be the city bus. A monthly pass usually costs around a dollar a day. That's over four hundred seventy dollars of savings!

Hunting can be a fun way to earn and save some extra money for ones personal finances. Not only can the meat gained from hunting save an individual from having to buy meat. One can also gain leather, antlers, horns, or any other natural items from their hunt to use however they think best.

If you are saving for your retirement it is recommended that you save 10-15% of your annual income when your are just starting out. Obviously, if you are older you will need to save more. You also need to save more if you will not retire with an mortgage free home. The sooner you get started the more you will have when you need it most.

To find areas where you can save money, track your spending carefully. Get a little notebook to take with you and write down everything you spend. Track cash, check and credit card expenses. Also write down what you spend to pay your bills. This is just like a check ledger. Write down the date, place, purpose and amount. At the end of the month, review your expenses. You will quickly see areas where you are wasting money.

Saving money for emergencies or retirement is an essential part of any effective personal financial management plan. You should stop procrastinating about setting up a savings plan. Make a routine of putting aside some of each paycheck toward your savings, just like you do for your bills. If you set yourself as your first "bill" payment, you will soon build a money cushion.

If you are budgeting you should not spend any cash money. Try to switch most of your spending to a debit or credit card (debit card preferred). It is harder to track your spending when you are doing it with cash. Using debit you can see where your money is being spent.

This article explains little things that can be done to incorporate a routine consideration of financial health. A little bit of time and attention will help improve our financial health and keep attention on the little things that we can do in managing our personal finances. Some steps take only a few minutes at a time to keep us on top of our finances.