Personal Bankruptcy And You: Tips For Recovery And Reconstructing Credit

During difficult economic times, many people find themselves struggling to keep their heads above water. Too often, faced with mounting debt and unpaid bills, people make the choice to file for personal bankruptcy. While this can often prove to be the right choice, anyone who is thinking of doing so, should read the tips in this article first.

A huge mistake people make before filing for bankruptcy is maxing out their credit cards. This can lead to disaster when you file and the credit card companies might not discharge the debt. If you can, you need to stop using your credit cards at least six months before you file, and ideally for a year prior. Also, do your best to pay the minimum payments on these cards for at least six months before you file.

Consider hiring an attorney who specializes in personal bankruptcy. Although most states allow you to file for bankruptcy without a lawyer, your case could be dismissed if you don't fill out your paperwork correctly, and you may need to file additional motions to protect your property or discharge certain debts. A bankruptcy attorney can help ensure that you get the outcome you hope for when you file.

Prescreen any bankruptcy lawyer before hiring one. Because bankruptcy is an every-growing area of law that attracts new lawyers all the time, you are likely to encounter many new lawyers who do not have much experience. You can check any bankruptcy lawyer's credentials online and see if they have any disciplinary actions on their record for improper filings or practices. You are also likely to find client ratings. In the matter of choosing a lawyer, one with experience and a positive record is always best.

If you can, keep some of your debt out of your bankruptcy. Work on paying down this debt yourself, or especially if you can negotiate a lower rate or new payment terms. This will help to preserve your credit rating, to some extent, because bankruptcy itself will do a number on your score.

When you do meet with a lawyer make sure that they answer all of your questions and that they do not charge you for consultation alone. Most attorneys offer free initial consultations, and you should take advantage of the chance to interview multiple practitioners. Only choose an attorney once all your concerns are answered to your satisfaction. Take your time before you decide to file after you meet with your lawyer. So you have sufficient time to speak with a number of lawyers.

Filing for bankruptcy does not wipe out all of your debts. It does not stop you from having to pay alimony, child support, student loans, tax debt and most types of secured credit. You will not be allowed to file if these are the only types of debt that you have on record.

If you are over the age of 55 and filing for bankruptcy, you are not alone. In fact, this age bracket is the most likely to file. Luckily, retirement savings held in retirement accounts and IRAs are not in danger of being depleted in bankruptcy filings under one million dollars.

Once you have filed for bankruptcy, do not discontinue payment on secured loans. These loans are the ones for your car or your home. Even if you are not receiving paper bills or statements on these accounts, make the regular payment on time, each month. These are likely the possessions you do not want included from the bankruptcy.

Be honest about your debts. When you file for bankruptcy, you need to be completely honest about your debts. If you attempt to hide any income, or assets from a Trustee, you might find that the court dismisses your case. You will also be barred from re-filing any debts that were listed in that petition. Report all financial information, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

Many people look at bankruptcy as an opportunity to get out of paying off their debts and a good way to start over. But, keep in mind that bankruptcy is a serious decision, and one that should be carefully considered. Bankruptcy will negatively impact your credit for seven to ten years, and even if you think you can get by without good credit, there are hidden uses for good credit you may not know about. Insurance companies, landlords and even prospective employers usually do a credit check before doing business with you!

Don't let bill collectors mislead you. When you discuss bankruptcy with some bill collectors, they may tell you that bankruptcy will not affect them, and you will still have to pay them. They are not being honest, all of your bills can be covered depending on the bankruptcy option that you fiel.

Familiarize yourself with the requirements for different types of personal bankruptcy so, you can decide which type is most appropriate for you. Chapter 7 bankruptcy offers low-income debtors the ability to liquidate their assets to repay debts. Chapter 13 requires you to have a steady source of income so, that you can repay debts over time.

Don't let bill collectors mislead you. When you discuss bankruptcy with some bill collectors, they may tell you that bankruptcy will not affect them, and you will still have to pay them. They are not being honest, all of your bills can be covered depending on the bankruptcy option that you fiel.

If you have to get a new car while in Chapter 13 bankruptcy, don't try to get approval for the most expensive car on the market. Your trustee won't approve your plan if it includes a luxury vehicle, and you probably can't afford a high car note anyway. Stick with a reliable, but cheap vehicle, to ensure you can afford your new purchase.

Hopefully, you have learned what you need to know about personal bankruptcy. The advice that has been gathered into this article is meant to help you make the right choices when the time comes to file or to help you decide if it is the right move for you to make. Use this as a guide to help decide.