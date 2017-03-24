The Excellent And The Bad Elements Of Filing For Individual Bankruptcy

Personal bankruptcy is a big step for many people, and it is a legitimate tool that helps people get out from under a mountain of debt. Many borrowers successfully build their credit after filing bankruptcy, and continue on with success in their financial lives. Read on to find out more about personal bankruptcy, and what it means to you financially.

Keep your debts to a minimum prior to filing. If you are planning on filing for bankruptcy, don't run up your debts. Your recent history will be checked by judges and creditors, and if it is deemed that you are trying to cheat the system, you may not be able to wipe out those debts. You will be viewed most favorably, if you can demonstrate that you have changed your spending habits.

In any personal bankruptcy filing, it is essential to make certain to list all elements of your financial life in your petition and other paperwork. Failing to include all income sources or omitting individual debts and accounts can lead to substantial problems down the road that can limit the dischargeability of some of your most substantial obligations.

After your bankruptcy is finalized, you should begin re-building your credit by, obtaining copies of your credit reports. Your reports may show that you filed for bankruptcy, but it can take a lot of time for the credit bureaus to remove the original debt from your credit history. Check your reports over thoroughly, if there is debt showing that was discharged in a bankruptcy, you can contact the credit bureaus online, or in writing and request that the information be deleted.

Many times, when a debtor files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, their home can be protected. This is because of the homestead exemption. This exemption can protect the home, if the debtor owes below a certain threshold. Laws concerning this exemption do vary between states. Be sure to consult with a bankruptcy attorney before, assuming your home is safe from liquidation.

After the completion of filing for bankruptcy, get to work reestablishing your credit score. Keep in mind that thirty-five percent of the credit score is calculated using payment history. Keep your payments on time, because you will have to battle the bankruptcy on your report for the next ten years.

Remember that certain kinds of debt won't be discharged even after you have filed for bankruptcy. If you have outstanding student loans, owe child or spousal support, a divorce settlement agreement, or unpaid taxes, you will still be liable for these debts. Also, if you forget to list certain debts on your court documents, you won't be able to add them in the future.

Keep your head up. Getting depressed about the situation you are in will not help. Many times, bankruptcy seems like it is going to be bad, but often, it is the best thing you can do at the time. You will have a fresh start and a better financial future, if you learn from your mistakes.

See what your options are. Just because you stop receiving bills when you file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, doesn't mean you are off the hook for paying them. Although you don't have to pay every bill if you cannot afford to, it is especially important to keep up with payments for any possessions you hope to keep, like your home and auto.

Do not allow future creditors to charge you ridiculously high interest rates due to a past bankruptcy. If it has been more than two years since the bankruptcy and you have been doing well since you filed, then you are eligible to receive a loan at whatever the going interest rate is at the time.

Always hire an experienced bankruptcy attorney before filing for bankruptcy. Bankruptcy is a lengthy, stressful process. A good attorney can make the process as fast, and painless as possible. Opting to file for bankruptcy without first seeking legal advice from a good attorney, could result in your bankruptcy petition being thrown out of court by a judge.

Fight the temptation to rack up large credit card balances just before filing. The creditor will take a look at your account history. If they determine that you charged a lot before applying for bankruptcy, they can file a request with the court to hold you responsible for the amount that you charged.

Talk to a credit counselor before deciding to file for bankruptcy. You have to attend an approved credit counseling session anyway in order to file, and a qualified counselor can help you evaluate your options and determine whether bankruptcy is in your best interest. Ask your credit counselor any questions you may have about what type of bankruptcy to file or its effects on your credit.

Don't forget to enjoy your life once your finances get fixed. Many people who undergo this process become way too stressed out. That stress can lead to depression, if you don't take the right steps in fighting it. Bankruptcy is hard to go through, but you must remember that a less stressful, more enjoyable life is waiting on the other side of it.

If you have fallen behind on your taxes, Chapter 13 bankruptcy may be the best thing for you to do. Doing so will help stop the interest and penalties from adding up even more. Chapter 7 is not the way to go when dealing with a pile of back taxes. That debt will still be owed after the bankruptcy is complete.

If you are avoiding personal bankruptcy but fear that you will lose your retirement savings, you should know that is not likely to happen. If you have an ERISA qualified retirement program (most are), then your retirement savings are safe from claims by creditors. This applies to funds in 401ks and to most IRAs. Consult your own bankruptcy attorney for specific details for your circumstances, but you should know the odds are in your favor.

Do not start the process of filing for personal bankruptcy until you have a firm understanding of how it is supposed to work. Once you have been armed with this information, you will find that you can get the best outcome from this process. By using the tips and techniques that you have read here, things will work out for the best.